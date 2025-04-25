Breaking: CBEX: EFCC declares eight foreigners, Nigerians wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared eight foreigners and Nigerians wanted over the alleged fraud perpetrated through the Crypto Bridge Bxchange (CBEX), a trading platform.

The anti-graft agency declared the four persons: four foreigners and four Nigerians, wanted in a publication on its X handle on Friday.

The four foreigners are Johnson Okiroh Otieno, Israel Mbaluka, Joseph Michiro Caber, and Serah Michiro, the only female among them.

The four Nigerian suspects are Adefowora Olanipekun, Adefowora Oluwanisola, Emmanuel Uko, and Seyi Oloyede.

The declaration said: “The public is hereby notified that the persons whose photographs appear above are wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud allegedly perpetrated on an online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).”

The digital asset trading platform had collapsed earlier in the month, with Nigerians losing over N1.3 trillion of their investments.

Post Views: 1