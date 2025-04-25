‘C & S Church’ with human parts uncovered, three arrested

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three persons for possession of human parts and uncovered a place disguised as a Cherubim and Seraphim Church with cerebral bones.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Odutola said: “On April 22, 2025, at about 0800hrs operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, through its SWAT unit, acted on credible intelligence and apprehended one Sunday Akintobi (male, 36 years), a resident of Itoku area in Abeokuta, suspected of trading in human body parts.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of two additional individuals: Oladimeji Olaniran (male, 40 years) and Isaiah Tijani (male, 38 years).

“ A search of their residences led to recovery of body parts believed to be human remains.

“Cerebral bones were also recovered from a location disguised as a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Kobape town and along Abiola Way in Abeokuta.”

Odutola said the command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct discreet investigation into the case to establish the full involvement of the suspects in the heinous crime.

The Police Public Relations Officer said: “As a friendly force, the Ogun State Police Command, urges the public to refrain from shielding criminal elements and to provide timely and credible information to security agencies.

“Such cooperation is crucial in curbing ritual killings and other violent crimes in the state.”

