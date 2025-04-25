Leakage of National Assembly roof confirmed during downpour

The downpour on Friday evening has confirmed the leakage of the of the National Assembly.

This exposed the shoddy supervisory job by the Federal Capital Development Authority in the renovation project of the National Assembly.

FCDA had from the inception in 1998/1999 contracted the construction of the building and maintenance for the first 10 years to construction giant, Julius Berger.

However, the bill given by the construction giant was so huge, leading to the award of the renovation subsequently to an inexperienced local construction company for a staggering sum of N38 billion.

The quality of the work done came under test on April 25, 2025 when the downpour hit the FCT and exposed the compromised roof of the National Assembly.

Areas like the lobby towards the back entrance of the White House, leading to the House of Representatives and the pathway from the Senate Wing leading to the front entrance were flooded due to the downpour.

Some staff members of the cleaning company in charge of maintenance of the White House were seen scooping water from the leaking rooftop of the lobby.

Recall that the contract to renovate the complex, two years ago, generated public debate.

The amount for the renovation, put at a princely N38 billion, had sparked controversy.

The whopping amount appears not to have been effectively deployed in renovating the edifice, hence the ease with which the downpour tore through the roof.

The National Assembly complex is the property of the FCDA, and the authority is responsible for the maintenance of the complex.

Besides the leaking roof that was exposed on Friday evening, the air conditioning systems within the complex are not working, thus making staff members work in an inconducive environment.

The expansive lobby, which is overstretched with visitors, suffers from poor ventilation as a result of a non-functioning central cooling system.

Some staff members said on Friday that it was high time the National Assembly Management was allowed to take responsibility for maintaining the complex and the facilities therein.

One of them said that allowing FCDA to handle the maintenance detracted from the concept of the independence of the parliament.

He stated: “This is the issue the National Assembly Property (Control and Management) Bill, 2024 is intended to address, which has gone through First Reading in Senate.”

