Five killed as police bust kidnapping syndicate in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have dismantled a kidnapping syndicate that has been wreaking havoc in parts of the state, killing five of the members.

Spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this in a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Wednesday.

According to her, the Area Commander, Sagamu on January 25, 2025 at about 7pm received a distress call from commuters travelling along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway of an ongoing armed robbery near Ilishan, Ogun State.

Odutola said: “Acting swiftly, the Area Commander mobilized a crack team of officers to the scene.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that a group of unidentified gunmen had set up a roadblock using an articulated truck, indiscriminately opening fire on unarmed passengers, causing widespread panic.

“In the ensuing chaos, three commuters – Bolaji Bilesanmi, 65 years, Olasunkanmi Idowu, 50 years, and Mohammed Salisu (age unknown) were abducted into the forest from two vehicles; Honda Pilot (Registration No. Lagos EKY113GZ) and Honda Accord Car (Registration No. Lagos KJA13QFA).”

In reaction to the incident, Odutola disclosed that the Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, ordered a covert operation to ensure the gang members were apprehended.

The Eagle Online was made to understand: “Police operatives led by the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, on January 29, 2025, at about 0400 hours, located the kidnappers’ hideout.

“Upon sighting the police squad, the gang engaged the officers in a fierce gun battle.

“In the exchange, five kidnappers were fatally injured while others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

Odutola listed items recovered from the scene to include one AK-47 rifle, 10 rounds of 5.6mm calibre ammunition, N5.2 million (suspected to be proceeds of crime), and three mobile phones

She added that the three kidnapped victims regained their freedom unhurt.

The Chief Superintendent of Police assured that efforts are ongoing to arrest the injured members of the syndicate who escaped.

While commending the officers for a successful operation, CP Ogunlowo reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to an aggressive crackdown on criminals preying on innocent citizens in Ogun State.

The Commissioner of Police strongly warned against criminal activities, particularly among young individuals seeking financial gain through high-profile crimes.

