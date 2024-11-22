Bode George to Atiku: It’s time to rest your presidential ambition which started in 1993

A former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, on Thursday, urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to give up his 31-year presidential ambition.

According to him, Atiku’s bid to be President dated back to the year 1993, noting that it was high time the former Vice President retired from such a contest, especially in the 2027 election.

The former Military Administrator of old Ondo State advised Atiku not to be desperate to be president in 2027, adding that the PDP is not the “private enterprise of any individual.”

Addressing a press conference at his Ikoyi, Lagos office, George urged Atiku to assume the position of an elder in the nation and leave his bid to posterity.

His words: “In the build up to the 2023 presidential election, I shouted myself hoarse about the crisis, which was started by the ambition of Atiku Abubakar, Iyorchia Ayu, David Mark and others.

“Pitiably, nobody listened.

“Where is Iyorchia Ayu today? He has simply disappeared.

“I can boldly say that Atiku, Ayu and others gave the opportunity for Bola Tinubu to become the president today.

“If I may ask again: Why is Atiku so desperate? Some of us won’t allow your desperation to destroy this party. You can even leave PDP and go to your business partner in APC. At least, you did it before.

“I am bold to say it that PDP is not the private enterprise of any individual. I sat with him for hours before the 2023 elections that the right thing should be done. He refused.

“Some of our members are already working for him because of 2027.

“Is he the only one in PDP? Why are we not looking in the direction of the Southern part of the country for a younger candidate?

“My advice is this; he will be 81 in 2027 and he has been contesting for the presidency since 1993.

“This is the time for you to calm down and act like an elder. I appeal to you in the name of the Almighty Allah that you serve to take it easy and leave everything for posterity.

“As leaders, we must not allow anybody to destroy our party because PDP is the only true national party.

“The APC is just a mere congregation of strange bedfellows.

“A Yoruba adage says ‘the flood has the intention of destroying a house but the landlord will not allow it’.”

