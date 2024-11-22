BBNaija winner, Phyna publicly drops surname, offers reason

Reality TV star and winner of the 2022 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, Phyna Otabor has declared her intention to renounce her family surname, citing an absence of connection with her family.

In a post shared on X on Thursday, Phyna expressed her emotional struggles, stating that she has “no family” and is still searching for answers about her origins.

She wrote,“I am publicly dropping my family surname OTABOR… it has been proven that I actually have no family and nobody knows how I came about.

“I’m still searching for answers though… it’s been rough with me lately…… I’m in a place where I can’t even describe how I feel or what to call what I’m going through rn. Going up and the way I was toss around relative I should suspected but guess I was too young… omo my head wan tear!!!!!!”

The Eagle Online recalls that in 2022, Phyna was embroiled in a social media controversy, amid allegations by her family of abandonment following her Big Brother Naija reality show victory.

This development comes after a publicized feud with her family last year, during which her father alleged in an interview that Phyna had distanced herself and stopped responding to their calls.

Her response at the time sparked a heated debate on social media, further amplifying the strained relationship with her family.

Some of the reactions:

Update Boyz remarked, “Dem wan use billing k!ll mama and e don turn fight 😂”.

Humu Khair stated, “Prioritize yourself, everyone will adjust!! You have a great life ahead of you, live life to the fullest, find happiness within yourself! Self love is the best before any other thing!”

OA Sota wrote, “Oh, my dear, sometimes the heaviest questions carry the seeds of the most beautiful answers. Don’t rush it—your story is still unfolding. You’re not alone in this.”

