ASCSN gets new executives, president vows implementation of new minimum wage

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria has elected Shehu Muhammed as its new National President

This was revealed in a communique jointly signed by Muhammed and the new General-Secretary, Joshua Apebo.

Other officers were also elected to pilot the affairs of the association.

The other newly elected executive officers included Olubunmi Fajobi, Samson Okere, Onjeh Enewa, and Etim Okon, all national vice-presidents.

Others were Adebayo Haroun, National Treasurer; Martin Bolum, National Internal Auditor; Shuaibu Afusatu, National Trustee;and Amodu Isiaka, Ex-Officio Member.

In his acceptance speech, Muhammed commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the N70,000 National Minimum Wage Bill into law.

He urged the government to form a committee to address the consequential adjustments from the new National Minimum Wage Act.

According to him, this is to ensure that no worker is disadvantaged.

He also called for the immediate implementation of the new minimum wage.

He added: “Additionally, we also want to call on state governments to take measures to prevent wastage and leakage in government spending to facilitate the implementation of the new minimum wage.”

Muhammed said that state governments have been receiving increased funds from the Federal Account Allocation Committee since the removal of the fuel subsidy in May 2023.

Also Read:

He assured members of the association of his commitment towards advancing its mandates.

He said: “This is especially in the area of addressing the critical challenges that threaten the fabrics that unite, promote and protect our common well-being as public servants

“As your president, the full implementation of the new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustments by the Federal Government and the 36 state governments will be our immediate priority.

“I shall continue to advocate for strong and unwavering commitment to the unity and solidarity of members of the association.”

Post Views: 0