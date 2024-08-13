Anambra electoral commission fixes date for LG poll

The Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission has slated September 28, 2024 for the local government election in the state.

The Chief Electoral Officer of ANSIEC, Genevieve Osakwe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Awka on Monday.

Osakwe added that the timeline for the poll would be published on August 14.

She said: “The commission wishes to inform all registered political parties and the general public that Local Government Elections in the state will be held on Saturday, September 28.

“Election timetable and schedule of activities and other details can be collected from the Headquarters of the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission, Awka.”

In a reaction, the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chigozie Igwe, said the party had received the notice and would come up with a position after meeting with his leadership team.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the last local government election in Anambra State was held in January 2013 during the administration of Peter Obi as governor.

