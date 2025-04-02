Jim Iyke faults YouTube over removal of his new movie

Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Jim Iyke, has faulted the removal of his thriller drama movie, titled: “Light in the Dark,” from YouTube.

The renowned actor confirmed via his social media platforms in a video clip that the film had been taken down from his channels on YouTube.

Iyke said it was due to a scene deemed inappropriate.

According to him, the film had over 600,000 views in a few days.

The actor, who expressed disappointment, said he still remained optimistic as he thanked his team for their hard work and dedication.

He further encouraged fans to support the revised version of the movie that was now available on his channel.

The actor recognised the significance of his fans’ support, stressing that every view, share, and comment made a difference.

Iyke said: “Hey everyone! The original version of our movie, ‘Light in the Dark’ on JIMIYKE TV was taken down.

“They deemed one of the scenes inappropriate from feedback received.

“It has been challenging, to say the least. Over 600k views accumulated in a few days.

“The time, effort, and passion my team put into these projects is inestimable.

“But I’m not deterred.

“My energy has always stemmed from positivity and a winners’ mentality.”

Iyke, announcing the new version of the movie, urged fans to watch, share and spread the word.

He added: “A new version is up now, and I need as many people as possible to watch, share and spread the word.

“If you supported the first one, or if you missed it, this is your chance to help keep the project alive.

“We have been down this road before.

“Your support and goodwill won the day eventually.

“I cannot thank you enough for everything.

“Every view, every share and every comment makes a huge difference.”

The film tells the story of a couple, Emeka and Jumoke, who have been married for 11 years and have a daughter who they love dearly.

Jumoke has been trying hard to have another child and hopes it would be a boy to appease Emeka’s family.

A gang attacks them one night and the gang leader decides to rape Jumoke.

The film starred Nollywood movie stars such as Rita Dominic, Joke Silva, Saidi Balogun, Kiki Omeili, and Bimbo Ademoye.

