Tinubu salutes Asiwaju of Ijebuland, Adegunwa, at 80

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chief Sulaiman Adebola Adegunwa, Asiwaju of Ijebuland, on his 80th birthday.

His congratulatory message was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday.

The President joins family, friends, and business associates of the renowned industrialist and philanthropist in celebrating the milestone, which caps outstanding years of investment in people and institutions that have significantly impacted the economy.

Describing Adegunwa as his longtime friend, Tinubu saluted the former Chairman of Sterling Bank for his broadmindedness in investing in key sectors that drive growth, employment, and livelihood.

Adegunwa is the Chairman and CEO of Essay Holdings Limited, the parent company of Rite Foods Limited.

The latter operates a world-class production facility in Ososa, Ogun State.

President Tinubu prays for extended life and good health for the octogenarian.

