Works Commissioner inspects road projects in governor’s LGA

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Professor Eno James Ibanga, has commended the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, for the equitable distribution of road and infrastructure projects across the state.

He gave the commendation during an inspection visit to ongoing road construction projects in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area.

The visit was part of the Ministry’s routine oversight to assess project progress, engage with contractors, and ensure the quality and timely delivery of projects.

Amongst the projects inspected was the dualisation of the 2.483km Ikot Ekpene Udo-Ofriyo Road, which included a 120m-span bridge connecting Nsit Ubium and Eket Local Government Areas.

Upon completion, the project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity between the two LGAs.

Additionally, the Commissioner assessed the progress of the 11.617km dual carriageway from Ikot Ekpene Udo to Okon Eket, a major infrastructural intervention aimed at enhancing transportation efficiency and fostering socio-economic development.

Speaking with journalists after the inspection, Professor Ibanga emphasised the commitment of Governor Eno’s administration to infrastructure expansion, describing the ongoing projects as evidence of a well-structured development plan.

He said: “A drive across the state today clearly indicates that at least two infrastructural projects are ongoing in every Local Government Area, in addition to road construction works.

“Governor Umo Eno has effectively transformed Akwa Ibom into a massive construction hub, and of course we all know the direct and indirect benefits.”

The Commissioner noted that the visit was essential to evaluating the extent of work done, following a review meeting held with contractors and project consultants during the holidays.

Ibanga stressed the importance of addressing challenges in real-time to ensure the seamless execution of projects.

He said: “After meeting with selected contractors, Ministry engineers, and consultants overseeing projects in Nsit Ubium, and other parts of the state I decided to personally visit these sites to confirm that the discussions and agreements reached are being implemented.

“While here, I have also mediated in a few concerns raised by host communities regarding their relationship with the contractors.

“As a government, we believe in resolving such issues amicably and ensuring that governance is people-centric, perhaps that is why we don’t really have court cases.”

On the pace and quality of work, Professor Ibanga expressed satisfaction with the contractors’ performance while urging them to expedite the completion of critical earthwork before the rainy season intensifies.

He added: “The two firms handling these projects are highly competent and have so far adhered to the required specifications.

“However, I have instructed them to accelerate the remaining earthwork to prevent unnecessary delays, taking into consideration our weather conditions.”

The Commissioner called on host communities to cooperate with contractors and see these projects as opportunities for development, job creation, and improved mobility.

Post Views: 7