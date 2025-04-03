BPP trains procurement officers on FG’s revised standard bidding document

The Bureau of Public Procurement has reaffirmed its commitment to building capacity for its procurement officers.

The Bureau said it would acquaint them with the proper understanding and usage of the New Revised Standard Bidding document that would enable officers to carry out their tasks in line with international best practices.

The Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr. Adebowale A. Adedokun, stated this at the opening ceremony of the first batch of a three-week in-house training of procurement officers on the Revised Standard Bidding Document.

The Director General told the participants that the training was obligatory for every staff member of the Bureau of Public Procurement.

According to Adedokun: “The training marks a significant milestone towards strengthening the procurement ecosystem.

“It is a privilege and rare opportunity given to procurement officers of the Bureau to enhance their knowledge of public procurement processes, irrespective of their areas of qualifications, towards becoming procurement professionals and more recognised in discharging the Burea’s regulatory and compliance roles.”

He said that procurement had gone global, hence the Revised Standard Bidding document should be well studied.

He urged the trainees to take advantage of the opportunity to “learn from the resource person who is highly experienced and knowledgeable in public procurement, in order to blend with the changing trend in procurement system, and become best and global expert in public procurement”.

Adedokun stated that the first batch, who were the first beneficiaries of the training, were more like “train the trainers”.

He said that so much was expected from them at the end of the training.

He assured them that certificates would be issued to all who participated fully in the training and whose performance was remarkable.

The DG said the management was making efforts to acquire a befitting office as well as enhance staff members’ salary packages.

These, according to Adedokun, would ensure the comfortability of BPP staff members and enable maximum concentration on their job.

The Revised Standard Bidding Document is an upgrade of the already existing documents that have gone through extensive development.

The management explained that “understanding the document helps one to carry out elaborate evaluation on procurement processes”.

