NNPCL announces new Senior Management Team

Following the appointment of the Group Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced the appointment of a new eight-man Senior Management Team on Friday.

This was contained in a statement issued by NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi O. Soneye, on Friday.

According to Soneye, the team, which will be headed by the GCEO, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has Rowland Ewubare as Group Chief Operating Officer; Adedapo Segun as Group Chief Financial Officer; and Olalekan Ogunleye as Executive Vice President Gas, Power and New Energy.

Other members of the team are Udy Ntia as Executive Vice President Upstream; Mumuni Dangazau, Executive Vice President Downstream; Sophia Mbakwe, Executive Vice President Business Services; and Adesua Dozie as Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer.

Soneye added: “All appointments are with immediate effect.”

