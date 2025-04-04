Oyo tightens security, enforces sanitation ahead of 46th Alaafin’s coronation

The Oyo State government has ensured heightened security measures, including the deployment of security operatives at strategic locations within the ancient city and surrounding communities ahead of the coronation of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, slated for Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Oba Owoade, who was presented with the staff of office and instrument of office on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, ascends the throne after the late Oba Adeyemi passed away.

The new monarch completed the compulsory 21-day traditional rites known as Oro Ipebi last Saturday, March 29.

The coronation event will take place at Oliveth Baptist High School in Oyo, where Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to lead a host of dignitaries, including notable Nigerians.

Other venues for the event include Ladigbolu Grammar School, Durbar Stadium, the Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Mini Stadium, and the Palace of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Among the dignitaries expected are the former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudea, ambassadors from four different countries, over 200 Oyo indigenes based in Canada, traditional rulers, diplomats, and various government officials.

Security arrangements have been significantly enhanced ahead of the ceremony.

Police vans and other security agency vehicles have been stationed at strategic points across the town, including Owoade, Jabata, Akesan, Isale Oyo, Eleekara, and the School of Survey, among other key areas.

Additionally, reports indicate that the popular Akesan market, along with other nearby markets, will be temporarily closed during the coronation to allow the active participation of local market men and women in the event.

Earlier in a statement, Oba Owoade has urged both the indigenes and residents of the ancient city to celebrate with moderation.

The new monarch reminded them that beating the drums of vendetta, persecution, and acrimony are ill wind that will not blow any good.

This was according to a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said, “Oba Owoade urges the people to celebrate with moderation. Beating the drums of vendetta, persecution and acrimony are ill wind that will not blow any good.

“Promoting peace and communal unity is a collective responsibility of every indigene of the ancient town.

”Peace and unity are important tools for community development, as peace is a fundamental asset to building personal growth, community development and robust institutions.

“Peace creates an enabling environment for human capital formation, and infrastructural development. The time to build a robust, sustainable and formidable communal unity is now.

“As individuals, let us promote peace within our town and environs by encouraging good relationships.”

According to Durojaiye, hotels and guest houses have been fully booked for guests, while posters and billboards of the new Alaafin adorned every nook and cranny of the town.

“Virtually all township roads are being rehabilitated to make them motorable for invited guests who will attend the historic event as residents are in high spirits amid pomp and pageantry in the motorcade around the town.

“At the Olivet Baptist High School, main venue of the coronation ceremony, special canopies for the invited guests are being erected, while security arrangements are in top gear.

“Apart from the popular Akesan market that will be under lock and key for the event, all other markets in and around the town will also follow suit.”

