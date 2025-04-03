Solution FC end Lobi Stars Federation Cup journey in Aba

Solution FC of Anambra State on Wednesday defeated Lobi Stars of Makurdi 2-1 in the ongoing Nigeria Federation/President Cup to end the Makurdi team’s journey in the competition.

The Nigeria Premier Football League side exited the major competition in the hand of a Nigeria National League team on Wednesday.

The first 45 minutes of the match at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba in Abia State, ended goalless but Solution FC showed their intent of winning the match after the interval and their efforts were rewarded in the 51st minute through Emeka Oyuke.

Alexander Oche put the Makurdi team level in the 78th minute, a few minutes after his introduction to put smiles on the faces of their fans.

It was Solution FC that had the last laugh when Ahamefuna Chizoba restored the NNL team lead in the 85th minute to send Lobi Stars packing.

Speaking after the match, Gabriel Ezema, the Solution FC coach, said his team showed they are growing and that they can measure up in the NPFL.

The coach said the experience he acquired when he was with Rangers FC of Enugu for seven years helped him a lot while playing against the NPFL side.

Ezema said: “We have a good team and I just needed to transfer that experience and confidence in the players so that they can compete at the higher level.”

He said that Solution achieved something big by defeating Lobi Stars, describing the win as a good motivation for his team going into the second round of the NNL.

Speaking on their opponent NPFL position, he said that club performance in the match did not reflect their position on the league log.

Ezema added: “I think that Lobi Stars performance did not reflect their position in the ongoing Nigeria League because they have a lot of experience, quality, just that things didn’t work out for them.

“Lobi had their moment in today’s match but they did not take it, just like we had ours and converted two, that is what football is all about.”

