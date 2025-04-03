NOC hails Kida on appointment as Chairman, NNPC Board

The Nigeria Olympic Committee has hailed the appointment of Engr. Musa Kida as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria is the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation and Treasurer of the NOC.

In a statement by its President, Engr. Habu Gumel, on Wednesday, the NOC said: “We in the Olympic Nigeria Olympic Movement extend our heartfelt congratulations on your recent appointment as the Chairman of the NNPC Board.

“This remarkable achievement speaks to your exceptional leadership, dedication, and vision in sports, both as the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, the Treasurer of NOC and in the broader Corporate Governance landscape.

“Your commitment to excellence and ability to inspire those around you have set a powerful example for many.

“As you transition into this new role, we are confident that your vast experience and innovative mindset will drive impactful changes within the NNPC by furthering the development of Nigeria’s energy sector.”

The statement released by Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of NOC, noted: “We look forward to seeing the positive contributions you will make in this pivotal position.

“’We are excited about the future of Nigerian basketball and the NNPC under your stewardship.

“Once again, congratulations, Engr. Musa Kida!

“Your hard work and dedication are commendable, and we wish you all the success in this new career chapter.”

