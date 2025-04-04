Sterling Global lambasted for flouting Gov. Eno’s warning

Irked by Sterling Global’s refusal to heed Governor Umo Eno’s directive, the State Chief Executive has directed the company to stop further encroachment and closing of any creek in the state.

This was part of the resolutions taken at the end of the State’s Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday in Uyo, the state capital.

This formed part of the statement endorsed by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, after the meeting.

Umanah said the Governor-in-Council, took the decision following complaints received from various communities in the oil-bearing part of the state, particularly the area of operations of the Sterling Global.

He said SEC after due consideration and review, directed that the oil company immediately reverts and limits its operations within the 1,000 hectares of land earlier allocated to it and the 700 hectares buffer zone.

He further disclosed that the council directed the Ministry of Lands to take appropriate actions to ensure the determination of all statuses as regards the approvals given, and to ensure that they operate within the confines of the law.

Umanah revealed that the council approved the establishment of a Department of Occupational Safety in the State public service to be headed by a Permanent Secretary under the Office of the Head of Civil Service as well as the recruitment of Safety Officers.

The statement also disclosed that the SEC, pursuant to the Agriculture and Food Sufficiency programme of the ARISE Agenda, inaugurated the Akwa Ibom State Agriculture and Food Security Committee headed by Prof. Okon Ansa.

The statement also revealed that the governor granted approval for the Office of the Secretary to the State Government to exercise supervisory role over the Akwa Ibom State Infrastructure and Asset Management and Maintenance Agency with effect from April 2, 2025.

