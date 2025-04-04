Journalist and APC spokesman, Tunde Oladunjoye, is dead

A journalist and spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, Tunde Oladunjoye, is dead.

According to available information, Oladunjoye died in the United Kingdom, where he had been battling an illness that could not be confirmed.

He was the running mate of the General Tunji Olurin in the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State.

He was a former chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area during the tenure of Governor Gbenga Daniel.

Oladunjoye’s wife and children have confirmed his death.

