Akwa Ibom NMA slams 21-day ultimatum on UNIUYO

Tony Nyong

The Nigerian Medical Association, Akwa Ibom State branch has given the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) management a 21-day ultimatum, starting from April 2, 2025, to address issues concerning the welfare of medical lecturers in the institution or face a strike action.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its emergency meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the medical doctors resolved to proceed on an indefinite strike without further notice if the university fails to implement its demands.

In the communiqué presented to journalists in Uyo by the Chairman of the NMA, Dr. Aniekan Peter, the association lamented that some medical lecturers were not migrated to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) in line with the approval of the University of Uyo Governing Council.

The communiqué reads in part: “Arising from an Emergency General Meeting of our Association concerning the welfare of medical lecturers in the University of Uyo, Congress noted the following:

“The Congress noted that there is a protracted delay in the promotion of some medical lecturers with concurrent loss of remuneration, especially at this time of hardship in the country and mass exodus of medical doctors.

“The Congress also noted that there are grossly inadequate medical lecturers and medical officers at the Health Centre working in the university. This has caused immense stress and excess and unnecessary workload on our members.

“Sequel to the above concerns, the NMA Akwa Ibom State Branch has resolved that the university management should migrate all medical doctors who are lecturers to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) in line with the approval of the University of Uyo Governing Council, with immediate payment of arrears, as applicable in some other federal universities in Nigeria.”

The association also demanded the immediate promotion of due medical lecturers in the university without delay, with payment of promotion arrears to all medical lecturers, and the immediate payment of outstanding three-and-a-half-months salaries to medical lecturers.

The medical doctors threatened that failure to implement these concerns raised will result in their members proceeding on an indefinite strike.

The communique added: “The leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association Akwa Ibom State Branch is willing and ready to meet with the university management at any convenient time within the 21-day window starting from 2 April 2025.

“We look forward to a cordial working relationship with the university management.”

Post Views: 3