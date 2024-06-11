Absence of defence counsel stalls trial of coordinator of illegal school

The absence of a defence counsel, Odu Emmanuel, on Tuesday stalled the trial of Saturday Igwe, coordinator of Akwa Ibom Polytechnic campus in Nyanya, Abuja.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission charged the defendant with eight counts bordering on obtaining by false pretence.

At the resumed court sitting, the prosecuting counsel, Micheal Adeshola told the court that he had a witness in court but that he received a letter from the defence counsel.

”The defendant’s counsel sent a letter for an adjournment on the grounds that he has another matter in the Court of Appeal.

“In this circumstance, we pray for an adjournment,“ Adeshola said.

Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf adjourned the matter until July 17 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the prosecution alleged that the defendant, while being the coordinator of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic Osurua Nyanya, Abuja, satellite campus, made false statements to officers of ICPC, Denham Aida and Tunji Jabar in November, 2012.

He alleged that the defendant said he was not aware that the campus had been proscribed by the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education which was not true.

The prosecution said that the defendant defrauded one Helen Joseph of N162,000 under the pretence that the National Diploma and Higher diploma programme of the campus was valid and approved.

He said the defendant defrauded one Ude Obiageli of N250,000 for the said purpose and forged the Polytechnic’s Higher National Diploma Statement of result, issued it to Joseph and forged a provisional admission letter and issued it to Obiageli.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 1(1)(a)and punishable under 1(3)of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related Offences Act, 2006.

The prosecution said the offence also contravened the provisions of sections 363 and 364 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty.