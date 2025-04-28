PDP, NNPP members defect to APC in Jigawa

In a large number, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State.

The defectors were formally received into the APC during the 6th edition of the Government and Citizens Engagement programme held on Sunday at Buji Local Government Area.

The event was attended by the state governor, Malam Umar Namadi, and other top government officials.

Recall that the “Government and Citizens Engagement” is a platform introduced by the state government to enable citizens to interact with government officials, express their concerns and also provide an opportunity for government officials to showcase their achievements and plans for the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Namadi welcomed the defectors, expressing his delight at the growing support for the APC in the state.

He said, “We are happy to welcome our new members to the APC family.

“This defection is a testament to the good work we are doing in Jigawa State, and we will continue to work towards the development of our state.”

Namadi, therefore, assured the decampees of fairness, equity, and inclusivity within the party and promised to carry them along with other members, reiterating that “Your voices will continue to be heard, respected, and valued.”

“We will ensure that everyone is treated equally and allowed to contribute to the party’s growth and development,” he assured.

The governor, however, urged the new members to continue supporting his administration with constructive advice and to spread the good news of the party’s vision and mission to their communities.

He told the decampees that “Your coming will help build a stronger, more united party that can deliver on its promises to the people of Jigawa State.

“We need your support and good counsel to drive our development agenda forward, and together, we can achieve great things and take Jigawa State to new heights.”

Earlier, the defectors who were led by Idris Maikura, Unguwar Maina, Chirbun ward, expressed their reasons for joining the APC.

“We have seen the good work being done by Governor Umar Namadi, and we believe that the APC is the best platform to achieve our development goals.

“We are confident that the APC will take Jigawa State to the next level, and we are excited to be part of it,” he said.

During the event, six commissioners from various ministries presented a list of projects executed in the area under Governor Namadi’s administration.

These included road construction, empowerment programmes, renovation and completion of health facilities, such as the Gagarawa General Hospital, which is now ready for commissioning.

Also, employment opportunities, scholarships, classroom construction and renovation, women’s empowerment, and welfare initiatives were executed in the area, among other things.

