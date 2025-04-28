Access Bank speaks on staff who filmed colleagues in restroom

Access Bank has reacted to the report on the viral video of one of its male staff, Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie, who was caught filming female staff in the restroom.

At the end of the investigation by the police, which included a visit to his home, over 400 of such videos were found with the bank staff.

According to Access Bank in a statement by the management, it is cooperating with law enforcement authorities after it sacked Ejezie.

It said: “We uphold a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and any form of privacy violation.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities and engaging with affected employees to provide all necessary support.”

The bank urged the public to rely on updates shared through its official communication channels, emphasising that the safety, dignity, and well-being of employees and customers remain its highest priority.

Ejezie was allegedly caught in the female restroom around 1:30am on Wednesday after secretly recording hundreds of video clips of colleagues.

