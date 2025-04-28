17th Headies Awards: List of winners, high profile attendees

Rapper OdumoduBlvck has emerged as the big winner of the “Next Rated” category at the 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Award.

The 17th Headies Award ceremony, with the theme: “Back to Base,” took place on Sunday at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos State.

The Next Rated category is arguably the most coveted award at the Headies, recognising the most promising and talented emerging artists in the industry.

OdumoduBlvck’s win in the Next Rated category was a highlight of the evening.

In an emotional moment, he brought his mother and entire crew on stage to celebrate with him.

He shared a heartfelt story about his mother’s journey, revealing that she gave birth to him in her late thirties and how she always knew he was destined for greatness.

He expressed his deep gratitude to his mother, dedicating the award to her, and acknowledging the special bond they share as mother and son.

The crowd erupted in applause as Odumudu Blvck’s mother beamed with pride, surrounded by her son’s crew members, friends, and well-wishers.

The News Agency of Nigeria is also reporting that this year’s event marked a significant return to Nigeria after a two-year of hosting in the United States.

The “Back to Base” theme of the ceremony highlighted the importance of staying true to one’s cultural identity, while pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation.

The event drew an array of star-studded attendees, showcasing the richness and diversity of African music.

Notable attendees included the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Celebrities, top industry stakeholders, and dignitaries walked the red carpet, adding to the glamour of the evening.

One of the most talked-about moments of the night was the attendance of Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, and his wife, Priscilla Ojo.

The newlywed couple marked their first appearance together at the Headies Award, making it a memorable night for fans and admirers.

This year’s edition of Headies featured 31 categories, including Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, and Recording of the Year.

Other notable winners of the night included Liya, who won Best Vocal Performance (Female).

Lojay won the Best Vocal Performance (Male), and Rema won Afrobeats Album of the Year for his album: “HEIS.”

Davido was crowned Artiste of the Year, while Zerry DL took home the Rookie of the Year award.

Late rapper Mohbad was also honoured with a posthumous award, which was received by his family.

KCEE was recognised with a Special Recognition Award for years of excellence in the industry.

Other notable winners included Tribe Called Judah (Soundtrack of the Year); Tems, who won Best Recording of the Year for her song: “Burning”; and Qing Madi, who won Songwriter of the Year for “Vision” by Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma.

Others are OZEBA, who won Producer of the Year; Director Pink, Music Video of the Year for “EGWU”; Flavour, Afrobeats Single of the Year for “Big Baller”.

Also, Temitola Adekunle Johnson and Michelle Mukoro (King Mitchy) were recipients of the Humanitarian Award.

Full list of winners at 17th Headies awards

Rookie of the Year

Zerry DL — Winner

Taves

Kaestyle

Llona

Soundtrack of the Year

“Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack” – TCJ and Abbey Wonder (A Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack) — Winner

“Eledumare” – Teledalase (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)

“Lose to Gain” – Kaline (Breathe of Life)

“Kill Boro” – Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan (Kill Boro)

“Orisa” – Beriola (Orisa)

“Emotions” – Tiwa Savage and Asa (Water and Garri)

Best Recording of the Year

“Burning” – Tems — Winner

“Different Patterns” – Seyi Vibez

“Higher” – Burna Boy

“Last Heartbreak Song” – Ayra Starr and Giveon

“Billions” – Sarz and Lojay

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

“Billions” – Lojay — Winner

“Moving” – Omah Lay

“Gratitude” – Anendlessocean

“For You” – Johnny Drille

“Ke Na Ke So” – Timi Dakolo

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

“I’m Done” – Liya — Winner

“Last Song Heartbreak” – Ayra Starr

“Level” – Niniola

“Stranger” – Simi

“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade

Special Recognition Award Recipients

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Alex Okosi

Amaju Pinnick

Songwriter of the Year

“Vision” – Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma (Qing Madi) — Winner

“Stranger” – Simisola Kosoko (Simi)

“Can’t Breathe” – Michael Ajuma Attah (Llona)

“Family Meeting” – Emoseh Khamofu (Bloody Civilian)

“Stages of Life” – Fuayefika Maxwell (Wizard Chan)

Humanitarian Award Recipients

Temitola Adekunle Johnson

Michelle Mukoro (King Mitchy)

Producer of the Year

“OZEBA” – London — Winner

“Happiness” – Sarz

“Basquiat” – Magicsticks

“HEHEHE” – Rema, Producer X, Cubeatz, Deatz and Klimperboy

“Different Patterns” – Dibs

Afrobeats Album of the Year

HEIS – Rema — Winner

Stubborn – Victony

Work of Art – Asake

The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr

Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn

Music Video of the Year

“EGWU” – Director Pink — Winner

“Charm” – Rema, Perliks and Folarin Oludare

“Metaverse” – Jyde Ajala

“Like Ice Spice” – Perliks and Emeka Shine Shine

“Ojapiano” – Mattmax

“Showa” – TG Omori

“Na Money” – Dammy Twitch

Afrobeats Single of the Year

“Big Baller” – Flavour — Winner

“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)

“Twe Twe Remix” – Kizz Daniel

“Egwu” – Chike (feat. Mohbad)

“Remember” – Asake

“Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (feat. Davido)

Headies’ Viewers’ Choice

“Egwu” – Chike & Mohbad — Winner

“Big Baller” – Flavour

“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)

“Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (feat. Davido)

“Showa” – Kizz Daniel

“Different Pattern” – Seyi Vibez

“OZEBA” – Rema

“Love Me Jeje” – Tems

“Cast” – Shallipopi (feat. Odumodublvck)

“Dealer” – Ayo Maff (feat. Fireboy DML)

Headies Next Rated

Odumodublvck — Winner

Qing Madi

Shallipopi

Ayo Maff

Nasboi

Best Digital Artiste of the Year

Davido — Winner

Ayra Starr

Rema

Shallipopi

Tems

Kizz Daniel

Asake

Best East African Artiste of the Year

Juma Jux (Tanzania) — Winner

Bien (Kenya)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Azawi (Uganda).

