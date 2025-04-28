17th Headies Awards: List of winners, high profile attendees

Rapper OdumoduBlvck has emerged as the big winner of the “Next Rated” category at the 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Award.
The 17th Headies Award ceremony, with the theme: “Back to Base,” took place on Sunday at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos State.
The Next Rated category is arguably the most coveted award at the Headies, recognising the most promising and talented emerging artists in the industry.
OdumoduBlvck’s win in the Next Rated category was a highlight of the evening.
In an emotional moment, he brought his mother and entire crew on stage to celebrate with him.
He shared a heartfelt story about his mother’s journey, revealing that she gave birth to him in her late thirties and how she always knew he was destined for greatness.
He expressed his deep gratitude to his mother, dedicating the award to her, and acknowledging the special bond they share as mother and son.
The crowd erupted in applause as Odumudu Blvck’s mother beamed with pride, surrounded by her son’s crew members, friends, and well-wishers.
The News Agency of Nigeria is also reporting that this year’s event marked a significant return to Nigeria after a two-year of hosting in the United States.
The “Back to Base” theme of the ceremony highlighted the importance of staying true to one’s cultural identity, while pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation.
The event drew an array of star-studded attendees, showcasing the richness and diversity of African music.
Notable attendees included the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Celebrities, top industry stakeholders, and dignitaries walked the red carpet, adding to the glamour of the evening.
One of the most talked-about moments of the night was the attendance of Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, and his wife, Priscilla Ojo.
The newlywed couple marked their first appearance together at the Headies Award, making it a memorable night for fans and admirers.
This year’s edition of Headies featured 31 categories, including Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, and Recording of the Year.
Other notable winners of the night included Liya, who won Best Vocal Performance (Female).
Lojay won the Best Vocal Performance (Male), and Rema won Afrobeats Album of the Year for his album: “HEIS.”
Davido was crowned Artiste of the Year, while Zerry DL took home the Rookie of the Year award.
Late rapper Mohbad was also honoured with a posthumous award, which was received by his family.
KCEE was recognised with a Special Recognition Award for years of excellence in the industry.
Other notable winners included Tribe Called Judah (Soundtrack of the Year); Tems, who won Best Recording of the Year for her song: “Burning”; and Qing Madi, who won Songwriter of the Year for “Vision” by Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma.
Others are OZEBA, who won Producer of the Year; Director Pink, Music Video of the Year for “EGWU”; Flavour, Afrobeats Single of the Year for “Big Baller”.
Also, Temitola Adekunle Johnson and Michelle Mukoro (King Mitchy) were recipients of the Humanitarian Award.
Full list of winners at 17th Headies awards
Rookie of the Year
Zerry DL — Winner
Taves
Kaestyle
Llona
Soundtrack of the Year
“Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack” – TCJ and Abbey Wonder (A Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack) — Winner
“Eledumare” – Teledalase (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)
“Lose to Gain” – Kaline (Breathe of Life)
“Kill Boro” – Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan (Kill Boro)
“Orisa” – Beriola (Orisa)
“Emotions” – Tiwa Savage and Asa (Water and Garri)
Best Recording of the Year
“Burning” – Tems — Winner
“Different Patterns” – Seyi Vibez
“Higher” – Burna Boy
“Last Heartbreak Song” – Ayra Starr and Giveon
“Billions” – Sarz and Lojay
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
“Billions” – Lojay — Winner
“Moving” – Omah Lay
“Gratitude” – Anendlessocean
“For You” – Johnny Drille
“Ke Na Ke So” – Timi Dakolo
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
“I’m Done” – Liya — Winner
“Last Song Heartbreak” – Ayra Starr
“Level” – Niniola
“Stranger” – Simi
“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
Special Recognition Award Recipients
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos
Alex Okosi
Amaju Pinnick
Songwriter of the Year
“Vision” – Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma (Qing Madi) — Winner
“Stranger” – Simisola Kosoko (Simi)
“Can’t Breathe” – Michael Ajuma Attah (Llona)
“Family Meeting” – Emoseh Khamofu (Bloody Civilian)
“Stages of Life” – Fuayefika Maxwell (Wizard Chan)
Humanitarian Award Recipients
Temitola Adekunle Johnson
Michelle Mukoro (King Mitchy)
Producer of the Year
“OZEBA” – London — Winner
“Happiness” – Sarz
“Basquiat” – Magicsticks
“HEHEHE” – Rema, Producer X, Cubeatz, Deatz and Klimperboy
“Different Patterns” – Dibs
Afrobeats Album of the Year
HEIS – Rema — Winner
Stubborn – Victony
Work of Art – Asake
The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr
Jiggy Forever – Young Jonn
Music Video of the Year
“EGWU” – Director Pink — Winner
“Charm” – Rema, Perliks and Folarin Oludare
“Metaverse” – Jyde Ajala
“Like Ice Spice” – Perliks and Emeka Shine Shine
“Ojapiano” – Mattmax
“Showa” – TG Omori
“Na Money” – Dammy Twitch
Afrobeats Single of the Year
“Big Baller” – Flavour — Winner
“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)
“Twe Twe Remix” – Kizz Daniel
“Egwu” – Chike (feat. Mohbad)
“Remember” – Asake
“Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (feat. Davido)
Headies’ Viewers’ Choice
“Egwu” – Chike & Mohbad — Winner
“Big Baller” – Flavour
“Big Big Things” – Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)
“Ogechi Remix” – Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (feat. Davido)
“Showa” – Kizz Daniel
“Different Pattern” – Seyi Vibez
“OZEBA” – Rema
“Love Me Jeje” – Tems
“Cast” – Shallipopi (feat. Odumodublvck)
“Dealer” – Ayo Maff (feat. Fireboy DML)
Headies Next Rated
Odumodublvck — Winner
Qing Madi
Shallipopi
Ayo Maff
Nasboi
Best Digital Artiste of the Year
Davido — Winner
Ayra Starr
Rema
Shallipopi
Tems
Kizz Daniel
Asake
Best East African Artiste of the Year
Juma Jux (Tanzania) — Winner
Bien (Kenya)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
Azawi (Uganda).