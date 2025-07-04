Open letter to Ajisafe: Let the law take its course, by Akindele Orimolade

The recently circulated open letter by Sola Ajisafe, addressed to His Excellency, the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over the decision to initiate a coroner’s inquest into the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was as expected as it was revealing. For those familiar with Ajisafe’s modus operandi, this letter fits squarely into his long-standing strategy of self-positioning, an attempt to insert himself into the corridors of power through calculated public posturing masked as loyalty.

In his widely publicised letter, Ajisafe described the inquest as “unnecessary and potentially divisive… laced with sinister motives and primed with proxy war,” calling it “an assault on the memory of the late Governor despite it being couched in legal or statutory gymnastics.” With due respect, this viewpoint is not only misguided but dismissive of lawful public concern.

Ajisafe went further to allege that “the Attorney General’s decision to pursue this course of action seems driven by a desire for vengeance rather than a genuine pursuit of justice.” This is a serious and wholly unsubstantiated accusation. In a society governed by law, such claims must be backed by facts, not innuendos or personal grievances.

For clarity and balance, it is important to revisit the official press statement issued on June 30, 2025 by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo (SAN). Dr. Ajulo confirmed that the Ministry of Justice had received multiple petitions from both individuals and groups, within and outside the state, requesting an inquest into the circumstances surrounding Governor Akeredolu’s death.

In his words: “It is not out of place for citizens to demand an inquest when there are legitimate concerns.” He further clarified that his duty as Attorney General requires him to act within the bounds of the Coroners Law of Ondo State once such requests are received. Far from a political vendetta, his stance is rooted in legality and responsibility.

Dr. Ajulo reassured the public that “due process will be followed,” and emphasised that no one would be presumed guilty, nor would emotions or political sentiments derail the process. He stressed that any decisions regarding inspections or summonses fall strictly within the jurisdiction of the Coroner Judge. “The law will be allowed to take its course,” he said, urging all parties to act with civility and respect toward the legacy of the late governor and the peace of the state.

Nowhere in Dr. Ajulo’s statement was there any indication of personal bias or vengeance. The only motivation discernible is a commitment to justice and public accountability.

But Ajisafe, a lawyer himself, insists on reading motives that were never expressed. He alleged that the Attorney General cited the action of the late Governor’s widow as a basis for his current legal action. This imaginative leap reflects more on Ajisafe’s state of mind than on any verifiable facts. Such statements suggest not reasoned analysis, but a deep-seated bitterness and a desire to sow division.

The letter went further to question Dr. Ajulo’s right to serve in his current capacity, stating that he was “an outsider,” “not part of the struggle,” and “not a fan of Aketi.” These claims are not only petty but insulting to the spirit of democracy and meritocracy. Does loyalty to a state or its people now require one to be a political foot soldier or share party affiliations before being allowed to serve?

Ajisafe must be reminded that Ondo State is blessed with sons and daughters across the globe who fly the state’s flag with honour, from the forests of Idanre to the hills of Akoko and beyond. They may not all be visible in local political circles, but their contributions and commitment are no less significant.

Let it be known that the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was a man of the law, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, and a proud son of Ondo State. He passed away on December 27, 2023, after a brave battle with prostate cancer. As someone who cherished justice, he would no doubt have approved of any lawful effort to lay public concerns to rest, especially one grounded in due process and legality.

Rather than demonising public officials for doing their constitutional duty, it would serve us better to allow the law to take its course, guided not by emotions or historical alliances, but by truth, facts, and justice.

In this moment, Ondo State deserves thoughtful engagement, not toxic letters driven by personal vendettas and disguised as public advocacy. Let the law work.

Let the dead rest. Let the state move forward.

