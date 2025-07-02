Mediapreneur pens tribute as former Deputy Governor’s husband dies

A mediapreneur, Dr. Femi Adefila, has penned a tribute in honour of Dr. Felix Babatunde Obasa, the husband of a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Erelu Olusola Obada.

The tribute was made available to The Eagle Online by Adefila, who served as the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor when she was in office.

Adefila, the Chairman/CEO of Rave 91.7 FM and Western Spring Television, in the article, titled: “Dr. Babatunde Obada Goes Home,” wrote:

Life is a transient experience. Humans are birds of passage . Our life pilgrimage is timed. There is a checkout time predestined for everyone. Death is indeed a debt every man must pay.

For Dr Felix Obada , the final call came on the 12th of June. He disembarked from the train of life at his final port of call. He is done and dusted with his assignment on this side.

Dr Felix Babatunde Obada, December 23, 1952; June 12, 2025. It is with deep love and gratitude for a life well lived that the Obada family announces the passing of Dr. Felix Babatunde Obada, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, engineer, author, and devoted servant of God. He transitioned peacefully in Lagos on June 12, 2025, at the age of 72.

Born in Ondo State on December 23, 1952, Dr. Obada was a highly respected executive and visionary thinker who left a lasting impact on Nigeria’s public and private sectors. He served with distinction at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), where he advanced systems and standards that shaped the organization’s operational excellence.

Also Read:

A pioneer in digital governance, Dr. Obada founded National eGovernment Strategies Limited, playing a pivotal role in launching Nigeria’s early e-government initiatives and contributing to landmark projects such as NigeriaSat‑1. He was also a leading voice in sustainable development, championing clean energy and agricultural transformation through Global Biofuels.

In addition to his leadership in business and policy, Dr. Obada was a published author of two influential works. His most recent book: “The Good Nigerian Citizen,” reflects his passionate belief in national resurgence through personal responsibility and innovation. As he wrote: “We must blend traditional values with digital innovation to build a merit-based society where integrity, not connections, determines our progress.”

His quiet strength, intellectual depth, and profound humility defined both his professional and personal life. He was a man of deep faith who began each day with prayer, anchoring his family in spiritual discipline and unconditional love. He served his community with sincerity; leading with integrity, compassion, and wisdom.

He is survived by his cherished wife, Erelu Olusola Obada, former Deputy Governor of Osun State and Minister of Defence; and by their children: Oluwatoyin, Olorunfemi, Temitope, and Damilola. He also leaves behind beloved grandchildren, siblings, extended family, and a wide circle of friends and colleagues who were blessed by his presence.

Dr. Obada was widely admired as a gentleman: urbane, gracious, and full of vision. His life was marked by excellence, anchored in faith, and devoted to the service of others. His absence is deeply felt, but his legacy endures in the lives he touched, the systems he shaped, the words he wrote, and the values he shared.

To Dr.Obada, humanity was his first religion. He prioritised love for mankind over and above any religious affiliation.His life truly exemplified agape love the major cardinal teaching of our Lord Jesus Christ.

He was a socially competent person. A people’s person who found joy and fulfillment in the midst of people of diverse social backgrounds. As he begins his final journey home today, we wish him a safe passage and joy in the bosom of his creator.

Post Views: 3