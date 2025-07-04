Akanni strengthens cultural ties with Ghana ahead Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival in Canada

The Publisher of the Drum Online Media and Convener of the annual prestigious Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival in Canada, Prince Segun Akanni, has paid a courtesy visit to the Ghana High Commission in Ottawa, Canada to strengthen cultural ties.

Prince Akanni said that the visit was meant to build on his relationship for support and collaboration with the Ghana High Commission in Canada.

This was as the preparation for the upcoming and third edition of the 2025 Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival in Canada intensifies.

During the visit, Prince Akanni expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Commission for its invaluable support and participation during last year’s edition of the festival, with the attendance of His Excellency, Ambassador Anselm Sowah, former Ghana High Commissioner to Canada at the Grand-Finale of the second edition of the Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival.

He also extended a formal invitation to the Commission to once again grace this year’s event with their presence.

In his response, the Minister/Acting Head of Mission, Simon Atieku, commended the cultural initiative and assured the delegation of the Commission’s continued support.

Atieku affirmed their willingness to attend this year’s edition again and pledged the Commission’s commitment to the promotion, revival, and preservation of African cultural heritage.

The visit marked a significant step in strengthening cultural ties and fostering greater collaboration toward the celebration of African traditions.

Nigeria and Ghana share a strong cultural connection due to their shared history, languages, and cultural practices.

They are both distinct nations.

They are connected by a shared West African heritage, particularly through their shared experience with colonialism and post-colonial development.

Prince Akanni praised the Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival’s dedication and commitment, expressing his appreciation for the hard work and highlighting a number of valuable ideas and recommendations aimed at making the 2025 edition even more colourful and impactful.

He further mentioned how uplifted the team felt by the warm reception and generous hospitality by the commission.

With this strong diplomatic endorsement, preparations for the 2025 Pan-African Drum Festival are gaining momentum.

Organisers are working tirelessly to deliver a more dynamic and immersive celebration of Africa’s rich rhythm, culture, and shared heritage.

Akanni, who has been in the forefront of Yoruba, Nigerian, and African cultural promotion, preservation and revival for almost three decades, stated further that looking ahead, this year’s Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival is shaping up to be a vibrant fiesta for showcasing Africa’s cultural excellence.

Attendees can expect an exciting lineup of events, including an investment forum, youth empowerment workshops, traditional drumming contests, thought-provoking lectures, art displays, fashion fashion show, dance competition, and the prestigious Award of Excellence ceremony.

These carefully curated features are set to make the festival an unforgettable and meaningful experience.

The Youth Empowerment holds on Friday, July 25 at the City of Brampton.

The Grand Finale will take place at the Emerald Banquet Hall, located at 55 Guided Court, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9V 5G2, Canada.

Red carpet begins at 5pm, followed by the main event starting promptly at 7pm.

On Monday, July 28, 2025, the programme will continue with a special event, titled: “An Afternoon With Mayor Olivia Chow,” taking place at his official office in Toronto.

The day will also include visits to several historic sites and landmarks across Ontario.

