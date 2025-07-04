Gateway set of GSS Omu-Aran to mark golden jubilee with legacy projects

All is now set as the 1971-1975 set of Government Secondary School, Omu Aran, Kwara State, otherwise known as the Gateway Set, to celebrate its 50th year anniversary, with a series of legacy projects.

A statement by Prof. Tajudeen Akanji, Chairman, Central Planning Committee, said many activities have been lined up for the celebration of the Golden Jubilee.

It holds on July 4, 2025 according to Akanji,

Activities lined up for the day include the launch and dedication of some legacy projects by the Old Boys, visit to His Royal Highness, the Olomu of Omu Aran, and a communal walk.

He said the Kwara State Government has indicated its willingness to partner with the set to construct and uplift some identified infrastructural facilities in the school.

Other events lined up for the Day is a lecture on: “NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND THE IMPERATIVE OF PEACE AND SECURITY,” to be delivered by Comrade Isa Aremu, Director General, Michael Imodu Institute for Labour Studies, Ilorin, and staging of a play: “Flight Ticket,” by the school drama group.

Dignitaries expected at the event to be chaired by Major General Yemi Abidoye (retd), include representatives of Kwara State Government, royal fathers and other important dignitaries, many of whom have made impacts in their fields of endeavours.

Also Read:

Some of the dignitaries who were also alumni of the College were Bishop Caleb Atolagbe; Olusegun Abifarin, the first alumnus to become the principal of the school and indeed the longest serving principal of the school.

Others include Alhaji Mufutaudeen Balogun, a former MD of Harmony Security; Dr. Dele Ige, Dr. Segun Dogunro, Dr. Depo Agboola, Engineers Kayode Adeoti, Dauda Awojobi, Jacob Oyedepo Navy Captain Yekini Mustafa, Chief Stephen Ayelabola, Tunji Oyinloye, Adegoke Olanrewaju, James Aina, Professor Tajudeen Akanji, Professor Funsho Afolayan, and Professor Olabode Bamgbola.

Post Views: 25