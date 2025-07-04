Afenifere hails appointment of Oladele as acting Chairman of FCC

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has warmly welcomed the appointment of Hon. Kayode Oladele as the Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued in reaction to the appointment, Afenifere described Oladele as a “detribalised Nigerian and social crusader of impeccable character, whose life’s work has been defined by a deep commitment to equity, justice, and fairness for all Nigerians.”

Afenifere highlighted Oladele’s historical role during Nigeria’s struggle for democracy, recalling his courageous activism during the dark days of military rule.

As a member of Afenifere, Campaign for Democracy (CD), and National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Oladele was firmly in the trenches, contributing immensely to the June 12 struggle and the quest for the actualisation of the presidential mandate won by late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola in the 1993 presidential election.

His involvement in the pro-democracy movement and his enduring sacrifices for the enthronement of democratic governance, the group noted, mark him out as a patriot with a consistent track record of public service and moral clarity.

It said: “Even as a member of the House of Representatives, he introduced and co- sponsored the Public Holiday Amendment Act which shifted the Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 every year.

“He also introduced and sponsored the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Act which was signed into law by President Muhammad Buhari setting up a central body for processing intelligence related to financial transactions in Nigeria.

“Within Afenifere, he is recognized as a committed member whose contributions continue to resonate with the group’s vision for a just and equitable Nigeria.

“As one of us, we have unflinching confidence in Oladele’s demonstrable competence, experience, and integrity to deliver on the new mandate.”

