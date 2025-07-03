Peter Obi: Why I joined ADC coalition despite being a tough decision

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has offered the reason why he joined the coalition fighting to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The former two-term governor of Anambra State offered the reason in a post he shared on his X handle hours after agreeing to the party to use in 2027.

Obi said on Thursday: “Yesterday, the coalition members formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 Nigeria General Elections with Distinguished Senator David Mark serving as the National Chairman and H.E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola serving as the National Secretary.

“Our commitment is to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 General Elections, ensuring that Nigeria gets a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that will prioritise the nation’s future by putting the welfare of Nigerians first.

“This decision was not made lightly. It comes from deep reflection on where we are as a country and what must be done to move forward.

“No one group can change Nigeria alone. To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls even when those bridges are uneasy.”

