Lagos, strategic market for global brands — Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday said Lagos State has the capacity and resources to ensure that businesses thrive and therefore urged investors to tap the potential opportunities in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu equally described Lagos State as the ideal destination for global brands seeking sustainable growth in Africa.

He said the State’s vibrant economy, youthful population, and enabling business environment are pivotal points to note by prospective investors.

The Governor spoke during a courtesy visit by the Managing Director of Adidas Emerging Markets, Middle East, Africa and Asia, Dave Thomas, and his team at the Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu, who commended the Adidas team for forging a mutually beneficial business engagement with the State, said Lagos is a city that’s open to everyone to thrive, especially pushing the e-commerce opportunity in the sports sector.

The Governor also commended Adidas for its decision to site its second-largest flagship store in Africa in Lagos, saying it reflects confidence in the state’s economic viability and growing consumer base.

He said: “Lagos is a natural choice for a brand like Adidas.

“We are a state of over 20 million residents, with more than 60 percent being youth, vibrant, energetic and in tune with global trends.

“Our economy is strong, our people are resilient, and our government continues to ensure that policies support innovation and enterprise.

“It is clear that Adidas sees the potential in Lagos, and we are proud to host one of your biggest investments on the continent.”

Sanwo-Olu, who said his administration is currently developing 10 stadia across Lagos, out of which four of them are ready for inauguration, urged Adidas to explore local partnerships in sports development, youth engagement, and creative industries.

The Governor said collaborations between Lagos State and the company would further embed the brand in the socio-economic fabric of the state.

He said: “We look forward to seeing Adidas contribute not just to commerce, but to talent development, community building and job creation.

“Lagos is open for more.”

Speaking earlier, Thomas commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for tremendous support in ensuring businesses thrive and encouraging the growth of the youths and prioritisation of sports in the state.

He also gave his company’s commitment to investing more in Lagos and Nigeria, building schools and sporting facilities in the future to encourage everyone, especially the youths, to participate in sports in Lagos.

He announced a donation of 200 Champions League Balls to secondary schools across the State to support the young people in the State.

Thomas said Adidas had identified Nigeria and Lagos in particular as a critical market for the brand’s long-term growth strategy in Africa.

He said: “We are very excited about what we see in Lagos.

“The energy, creativity and fashion sense of young people here are unmatched, and it aligns perfectly with the Adidas identity.

“Our flagship store in Lagos is more than a retail outlet.

“It’s a symbol of our confidence in this market and our desire to be part of its journey.”

Thomas noted that the company was open to supporting grassroots sports and youth-led initiatives, pledging to work with government, and local partners to expand opportunities.

