Breaking: Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, is dead

Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, is dead.

A report monitored on radio on Thursday confirmed that Rufai, popularly referred to as Dodomayana by fans, passed away on Thursday following a prolonged illness.

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper was 61.

The Eagle Online recalls that Peter Rufai was within the stick when Nigeria won the 1994 African Cup of Nations.

He was at two editions of the FIFA-organised World Cup.

Apart from the local teams he played for, Rufai also plied his trade in Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

Post Views: 20