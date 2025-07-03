Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, is dead.
A report monitored on radio on Thursday confirmed that Rufai, popularly referred to as Dodomayana by fans, passed away on Thursday following a prolonged illness.
The former Super Eagles goalkeeper was 61.
The Eagle Online recalls that Peter Rufai was within the stick when Nigeria won the 1994 African Cup of Nations.
- ASO Savings and Loans Plc charts growth path as shareholders approve strategic roadmap for recapitalization, digital transformation, market expansion
- Breaking: Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, is dead
- Obligors damaged Nigeria’s economy – AMCON CEO
- MTN, 9mobile begin NCC backed national roaming partnership
- Coalition against Tinubu bound to fail – PDP chieftain
He was at two editions of the FIFA-organised World Cup.
Apart from the local teams he played for, Rufai also plied his trade in Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.