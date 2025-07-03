CAF unveils new WAFCON trophy

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled a new trophy for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Morocco 2024.

The trophy was unveiled on Wednesday night at an event hosted by CAF and long-term partner, TotalEnergies, in Casablanca, Morocco.

CAF in a statement said: “The trophy is a powerful symbol of the rise and recognition of women’s football across the African continent.”

According to the football governing body, the new design represents more than a piece of silverware, adding: “It is a celebration of equality, unity and excellence.

“We are drawing direct inspiration from the iconic Men’s TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

“The launch of the new trophy forms part of CAF leadership’s goal of developing and growing Women’s Football in Africa and making African Women’s Football amongst the best in the world.

“The trophy’s striking design, features identical petals spiralling upward, each one representing a participating national team.

“Together, they form the shape of a blooming flower, a timeless symbol of growth, empowerment, and beauty.”

The statement also listed the distinctive features of the trophy.

It said: “Emerging from the heart of this elegant floral form is a golden sphere, patterned subtly as a football.

“Adorned with a shiny gold map of Africa, the sphere reflects the continent’s ambition, pride, and global impact in the women’s game.

“Crafted in brilliant silver and matte gold, the body of the trophy is wrapped in a gold ring engraved with the CAF logo, affirming the confederation’s steadfast commitment to elevating the women’s game across all 54 member associations.

“The base, a pristine white marble pedestal with elegant gold-accented stripes, bears the name of the competition in refined matte gold lettering, cementing the WAFCON legacy within the rich tapestry of African sport.”

CAF also noted that the new trophy would serve as a beacon of aspiration, inspiring millions of young girls across the continent to dream, to believe, and to achieve on the global stage.

