Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has reportedly died in a car accident in Spain at the age of 28, according to Portuguese media and UK’s Daily Mail.

According to reports, Jota was travelling with his younger brother, André, a 26-year-old footballer, when their car was involved in a fatal accident.

This was on the A-52 highway in Zamora, in the Castillay León region of Spain.

Portugal’s national team confirmed the crash through a statement on X.

“The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are utterly devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva this morning in Spain,” the statement read.

“The Portuguese Football Federation has already requested UEFA to observe a minute of silence this Thursday before our National Team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship,” it added.

The tragic incident comes just two weeks after Jota married his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso, in a ceremony held in Porto.

