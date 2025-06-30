Ile-Ife agog as Ooni hosts 2025 Alaragbo Festival

The ancient city of Ile-Ife, Osun State, regarded as the cradle of Yoruba civilisation, came alive on Sunday as it played host to the 2025 edition of the Alaragbo Festival, a colourful annual celebration of culture, spirituality, and ancestral heritage.

The event was hosted by the Ooni of Ife, Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

The celebration kicked off with the arrival of members of the World Alaragbo ElereOmo Spiritual Network from across Nigeria and the diaspora.

Most of the attendees were devotees and adherents of the African Traditional Religion, whose presence added colour and vibrancy to the city.

The festival featured a range of cultural and spiritual activities, including a grand musical concert, spoken word performances, and competitive traditional games, with the popular Yoruba game, Ayo Olopon, taking centre stage.

The atmosphere in Ile-Ife was festive, with drums, chants, and dances echoing across Enuwa and adjoining communities.

On the climactic day of the festival, hundreds of devotees converged at the courtyard of the Ile Oodua Palace of the Ooni for the sacred procession to the Egbe ElereOmo Grove.

The Ooni was ably represented by his queen, Olori Ashley Folashade Ogunwusi, who led the revered rites with deep reverence and adherence to ancient customs.

Clad in traditional regalia and escorted by chief priestesses, drummers, and followers bearing ritual items, Olori Ashley proceeded to the sacred grove to perform the rituals central to the festival.

The rites, which are believed to renew covenants and invoke divine favour, were performed in accordance with centuries-old traditions handed down through generations.

Upon return to the palace, the festival continued with a series of cultural displays, including dances, chants, and exhibitions of Yoruba heritage, witnessed by invited guests, tourists, and cultural enthusiasts.

Speaking on behalf of the Ooni, Olori Ashley emphasised the importance of preserving Yoruba spiritual values and celebrating the heritage that binds the people together.

She urged the youth to embrace their culture with pride and resist the erosion of indigenous identity in the face of modern influences.

She said: “The Alaragbo Festival is not just a ritual, it is a deep spiritual connection with our roots.

“I encourage our sons and daughters to participate in these traditions and carry them forward with dignity.”

Also speaking, the Yeye Alaraagbo Oodua, Omo’ba Yeye Abiye Osunbunmi Ifasemilore, commended the Ooni for his unwavering commitment to promoting Yoruba culture and spirituality.

Ifasemilore expressed gratitude to all participants and urged traditionalists to remain steadfast in the face of global religious shifts.

She said: “Our heritage is divine.

“It speaks to who we are and where we are going.

“Let no one be ashamed of the covenant we share with our ancestors.”

She added that the 2025 edition surpassed expectations in terms of organisation and participation.

Segun Fadahunsi, a devotee who travelled from Lagos for the festival, described the experience as “spiritually fulfilling and culturally uplifting”.

Fadahunsi noted that such events remind people of the beauty and depth of Yoruba traditions, adding: “I come every year, and each time, I leave here stronger in spirit and more proud of my identity.”

In the same vein, a visitor from India, who identified as a follower of African Traditional Religion, Priya Desai, expressed awe at the depth of cultural expression witnessed during the festival.

Desai said: “I am amazed by the connection the people have with nature, their ancestors and their gods.

“It is powerful and sacred.”

