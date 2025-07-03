Tributes pour in as Liverpool, football world, others mourn Diogo Jota after tragic accident

Tributes have continued to pour in following the tragic death of Liverpool forward and Portugal international, Diogo Jota, and his younger brother, André Silva, in a car accident in Spain.

According to reports, Jota was travelling with his younger brother, André, a 26-year-old footballer, when their vehicle veered off a motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla, in Spain’s Zamora province — shortly after midnight. The car burst into flames. Neither survived.

The heartbreaking news has shaken the global football community.

In a deeply emotional tribute, Fellow Portuguese national player and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, wrote on X: “It makes no sense. We were just together with the national team. You had just gotten married.

“To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

Liverpool Football Club, in an official statement on Thursday, expressed profound grief at the news of the 28-year-old’s passing.

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” the club said. “The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.”

The Merseyside club requested privacy for the grieving family, adding, “Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Clubs across the English Premier League also joined in mourning the Portugal international.

Chelsea Football Club shared its condolences on social media, stating, “Everyone at Chelsea FC is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre. Our thoughts go out to their family, friends and all at Liverpool FC at this incredibly difficult time.”

Manchester City also issued a heartfelt message, stating, “Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news regarding the passing of Diogo Jota. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo.”

Newcastle United added, “We are deeply saddened to learn the heartbreaking news of Diogo Jota’s passing. Our heartfelt condolences are with Diogo’s young family, friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association, said, “We are deeply shocked and saddened at the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with their family, loved ones, and Diogo’s teammates and friends at Liverpool FC. He was a loving father with a young family and a remarkable talent, hugely respected across the game. This is an unimaginable loss, and both will be greatly missed.”

Jota’s former manager at Liverpool, German coach Jurgen Klopp, took to Instagram to express his disbelief at the news of Jota’s passing.

“This is a moment where I struggle,” Klopp said. “There must be a bigger purpose (…) But I can’t see it.”

“I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre.”

“Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father,” Klopp recalled. “We will miss you so much!”

Outside the football world, the London bus service also expressed deep sorrow over the 28-year-old’s passing.

“Rest in peace Diogo Jota and Andre Silva. It’s hard to find any words to say for this tragedy that’s beyond belief.

“Today, it doesn’t matter which football teams we support, we are on the same side and united by grief,” the service stated in a message sighted by The Eagle Online on Thursday.

It added, “May Heaven be a beautiful stadium for the both of you. You shall be remembered on and off the pitch for who you were, the way you played and the goals you scored.

“May your family, friends and teammates know that they ‘WILL NEVER WALK ALONE.

“When your names are chanted on the terraces, you will always be missed and forever adored,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese Football Federation, in honor of his memory, has requested UEFA to observe a minute of silence before Thursday’s Women’s European Championship match between Portugal and Spain.

