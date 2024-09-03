Abia Government raises concern over increasing cases of blindness, establishes eye centre

Abia State Government, has expressed deep concerns over the increasing cases of blindness and eye-related diseases in the state, urging residents to go for regular eye examinations for early detection and treatment.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Eye Care centre at the Amachara Specialist Hospital annexe Umuahia, the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Ogbonnaya Uche, lamented that over 4 million Nigerians, according to a study, are living with various eye challenges while over one million are blind.

According to the Commissioner, the motive behind the establishment of the Centre was to tackle preventable blindness among residents, adding that the availability of state-of-the-art equipment at the centre was to make it a referral centre.

He disclosed that Governor Otti had also given a marching order to upgrade the hospital into a world-class hospital for eye treatment and other ailments.

This, according to Professor Uche, was a move to demonstrate the importance that Gov. Alex Otti-led administration attached to health which he noted is among the key priorities of the State Government.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the hospital would witness rapid transformation in the months ahead, adding that the Governor had directed and released funds for the upgrade of the hospital into a College of Nursing.

He said that the hospital would help the state to recover all lost accreditation during the previous administration.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Medical Director, CMD, of the Abia State Specialist & Diagnostic Hospital, Dr Chimezie Okwuonu, said that the Governor had directed and approved funds for the engagement of specialists to man the hospital.

He disclosed that in less than three months, the hospital had moved from “one to 12 Specialists; and 12 to 24 doctors” as part of the on-going massive transformation in the hospital.

The CMD who said approval had been granted for the hospital to start housemanship, hinted that very soon orthopedic and trauma centre would be set up at the hospital adding that it will be upgraded to a 300-beded hospital.

He promised to pursue and deliver the vision of the Governor in the health sector “which is to provide affordable and accessible health care for Abia residents”.

On her part, the Administrator of Abia Eye Health Management Bureau, Dr Betty Emeka-Obasi, said the centre was set up to address the challenges of eye care, especially the prevalence of avoidable blindness and visual impairment in the state “so every resident can benefit from optimal eye health.”

She praised the Governor for prioritizing eye health and for providing Abia residents access to “a standardized and effective eye health care system.”

She added that,“This center will offer a wide range of essential eye care services; It will provide comprehensive eye examinations, advanced diagnostic testing, treatment for various eye conditions, vision correction, and rehabilitative services.

“Our team of experienced optometrists and nurses is dedicated to delivering personalized care to meet the diverse needs of our community.

“This is just the beginning as we plan to open up six more facilities across the state before the year ends.”

She further said that the establishment of the centre, represented the Governor’s dedication to addressing urgent health needs and expanding access to essential services.

“It symbolizes hope for many who will now benefit from comprehensive eye care and advanced medical interventions within our community”, she added.

Former House of Representatives member, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Acho Obioma, commended the Governor for the decision to upgrade the hospital, saying it will help the people to access quality health care.

He said that the achievements of the Governor so far had shown he came prepared to make a change.

In his remark, the traditional ruler of Amachara, HRM Eze Akpunku Iheuwa, expressed his gratitude at the decision of the Government to upgrade the hospital, saying it had shown its care for the wellbeing of residents.

The President General of the Community, Amana Uchendu represented by Chief Hope Ekwuribe, promised that the community vigilante would collaborate with the security of the hospital to safeguard facilities at the centre

