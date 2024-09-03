Over 6000 people have benefitted from NNPC, SNEPCo Vision First Plus programme in Bariga LCDA

No fewer than 6575 people benefitted from an eyecare outreach held in Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, August 26—30, as part of the Vision First Plus programme of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo).

Beneficiaries from within and outside the LCDA received a wide-range of medical services including eye screening, surgeries, medication, and eyeglasses on the latest campaign to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of communities across Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, SNEPCo Managing Director, Elohor Aiboni, said the outreach was a key investment in maintaining healthy vision which is an important but often neglected aspect of life.

Represented by Managing Counsel Upstream Nigeria, SNEPCo, Lara Taiwo-Ogunbodede, Aiboni commended the collaboration which resulted in the outreach, the third in Lagos since the Vision First Plus initiative was launched in the state two years ago.

She said: “Our sight, a crucial connection to our surroundings, safeguards us from danger, sharpens our minds, and unlocks the doors to learning, economic opportunities, and independence, hence we consider this intervention as crucial.”

In a speech read by Bunmi Lawson, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti, said: “From the smiles of individuals who can see clearly for the first time in years, to the stories of renewed hope and confidence, Vision First has truly become a beacon of light for many. This year, as we continue our journey, our mission remains unchanged: to ensure that no one is left in the dark due to preventable or correctable vision issues.”

The Executive Director and Chairman, Kolmarg Eyesight Foundation, Professor Olukorede Adenuga stressed the need for “regular eye examination as one gets older in order to prevent avoidable loss of vision.”

The Chairman of Bariga LCDA, Alabi Kolade, described the vision outreach as a timely intervention at a time that vision impairment is found to affect the quality of life of adult populations, lower people’s the rates of employment and increase their rates of depression and anxiety. “Sight is life, and it’s for this reason that we cannot thank NNPC-SNEPCo and the partners enough for this opportunity, indeed on our doorstep.”

Giving a breakdown of the programme performance, Aiboni said that out of 1787 people screened for various eye conditions, 1,696 received prescription glasses and medication while 233 had successful cataract and pterygium procedures. Another 1212 people were treated for ailments.

Permanent secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Olusegun Ogboye, who was represented by Adeniran Ifeyemi, A deputy director in the Ministry of Health, commended NNPC, SNEPCo, and their co-venture partners for the initiative.

The focus on eyecare comes against the background of a report in the National Eye Health Policy 2019 to the effect that blindness in three out of four people in Nigeria is preventable. The Vision First Plus programme aims to combat avoidable visual impairment by reaching patients early for diagnosis and treatment.

Over the years, the social investment programmes of NNPC, SNEPCo and co-venture partners have improved lives in internally displaced camps in Northeast Nigeria and rebuilt infrastructure in hospitals and educational institutions. In addition, the initiative has led to award of scholarships and donation of cancer treatment equipment.

