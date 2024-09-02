The needless politicisation of NATCOM: A threat to Nigeria’s security, by James Ezema 

The establishment of the National Commission Against the Proliferation of Arms, Light Weapons, and Ammunitions (NATCOM) in Nigeria has been a long-awaited move to address the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country. However, the process has been marred by unnecessary politicization, which threatens to undermine the very purpose of NATCOM.

The National Commission Against the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (Establishment) Bill, 2022, was passed by the 9th National Assembly and recommitted by the 10th National Assembly. Despite this, the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (the Centre) has taken a position seen by many pundits as unpatriotic, attempting to discredit and criminalize the proposed NATCOM.

This move by the Centre is not only unnecessary but also undermines the legislative arm of government, which initiated the recommittal process of the NATCOM Bill under the current administration. The Centre’s actions are a clear example of inter-agency rivalry, which will continue to be detrimental to the security of lives and property in Nigeria.

NATCOM’s functions, as outlined in the Bill, are in line with Article 24 of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Convention on the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, which came into force in 2009. This Convention aims to prevent the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in West Africa, and NATCOM’s establishment is crucial to Nigeria’s compliance with this international treaty.

However, the Centre’s existence, established by the Federal Government in 2021 under the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), raises questions about its ability to relate with international entities like the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), and nation-states who are signatories to international treaties and conventions on the control of small arms and light weapons.

For instance, in compliance with international treaties and conventions, the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons is an agency established by an Act of Parliament (Act 736 of 2007), in Ghana. How will Nigeria’s Centre meet the mandate in the international treaty or convention on control of small arms and light weapons? The answer lies in the establishment of NATCOM, which will provide a legal framework for Nigeria’s engagement with international entities like the UN on the control of small arms and light weapons.

Also Read:

Instead of inter-agency rivalry, we focus on inter-agency cooperation. NATCOM and the Centre under the office of the National Security Adviser should find a common ground to work together to address the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria to curb insecurity in the country, especially within the ungoverned spaces to tame non-state actors and criminal gangs threatening to lives and property of citizens. This cooperation will also ensure that Nigeria meets its international obligations and provides a comprehensive approach to addressing the security challenges posed by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in line with the UN, AU, and ECOWAS treaties and conventions.

In conclusion, the needless politicization of NATCOM’s establishment is a big threat to Nigeria’s security. It’s time for the National Assembly to expedite the recommittal process of the NATCOM Bill, if not concluded, to enable the Federal Government to establish NATCOM as a legal entity through the assent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Bill. This will ensure that Nigeria meets its international obligations and provides a comprehensive approach to addressing the security challenges posed by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

Also Read:

Good enough, the current Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, led the House of Representatives as the then Speaker when the NATCOM Bill was passed under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and will be in the position to properly advise Mr President who has shown unprecedented commitment to the security of lives and property of Nigerians in the last 14 months plus. Also, Mr President as the Chairman of ECOWAS, will be more than willing to ensure that Nigeria meets this obligation to ECOWAS on the fight against proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the West African sub-region.

James Ezema is a Digital Marketing Executive, human rights campaigner, veteran journalist and political scientist.

He can be reached via +2348035823617 (WhatsApp/Calls/SMS).

Post Views: 0