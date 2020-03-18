Reps asks FG to ban open worships over COVID-19

The House of Representatives on Wednesday has asked the Federal Government to ban all forms of open worships across the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green Chamber’s decision was sequel to a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Zakari Isa Chawai, who said though government has put some measures in place to ensure flight restrictions into the country, there was the need to restrict public gatherings.

Chawai commended the management of the National Youth Service Corps for shutting down its orientation camps across the country, pointing out that there was the need to take more proactive measure and quarantine travellers to the country.

After two hours debate on the issue, the lawmakers also resolved to ban all visitors from the National Assembly till further notice.

—