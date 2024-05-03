EKEDC customers to enjoy improved power supply as TCN commissions substation

Customers of Eko Electricity Distribution Company under the Ajah and Ibeju Business Units (Districts) will experience improved power supply as the Transmission Company of Nigeria commissions a 63MVA-132/33KVA mobile substation at the Ajah Transmission Station.

This replaces a failed unit resulting in load shedding and reduced power supply allocation to customers in that axis.

The long-awaited project was commissioned by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, who emphasised that the project is a significant milestone in the country’s pursuit of reliable and sustainable power supply.

Adelabu added that it will enhance transmission efficiency and reliability nationally.

Being a mobile transformer, the transformer can also be used as a stopgap during maintenance and emergencies.

Reacting at the commissioning, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Rekhiat Momoh, commended the Federal Government for the intervention that will bring about improved power supply to customers within the axis.

Momoh appreciated the government’s giant strides in the power sector, adding that the dream of uninterrupted power supply is coming to fruition.

She said: “We thank the Federal government, its partners: FGN Power Company and Siemens Energy, for this initiative.

“EKEDC is willing to collaborate with the government at all levels to ensure that Nigerians enjoy a stable, reliable and constant electricity supply we all crave.”

In attendance at the commissioning by Adelabu were the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye; Managing Director of FGN Power Company, Kenny Anuwe; Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz; and Chief Technical Adviser to the Minister of Power, Adedayo Olowoniyi, among other power industry dignitaries.