Gov. Sanwo-Olu appoints KWAM1’s daughter as SSA on Tourism

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Basirat Damilola Marshall, daughter of Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as KWAM1, as his Senior Special Assistant on Tourism.

This was made known after a viral video of her father thanking the governor, and congratulatory messages were seen by Eagle Online on her Instagram page, @damimarshall_ on Thursday.

In the viral video, KWAM1, while performing on stage at the coronation and birthday reception of Oba Sikirullah Apena on Thursday, was captured appreciating Governor Sanwo-Olu for appointing his daughter into his cabinet.

The fuji legend noted that it was his daughter, Damilola, who asked him to publicly thank the governor for her appointment.

It was learnt that Damilola, until her appointment, was a principal partner at a law firm, Damilola Ayinde Marshal and Co.