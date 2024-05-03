Court orders arrest of ex-Naval Chief over N1.5 b ‘fraud’ case

A Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered the arrest of a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin, and two other officers over N1.5 billion money laundering charges instituted against them by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The bench warrant was approved on Friday by Justice Inyang Ekwo in a motion exparte marked FHC/ABJ/CR/158/2023.

It was filed by ICPC counsel, Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha.

In the motion, the lawyer submitted that Usman Jibrin Oyibe, Adam Imam Yusuf, Brigadier General Ishaya Gangum Bauka (first to third defendants) were investigated for allegations of money laundering and making false statement regarding diversion of funds in their respective military and paramilitary institutions into companies they alleged had a stake in.

According to Akponimisingha, at the commencement of the investigation into the allegations, the defendants were released on administrative bail on self-recognizance because of their status as serving and former public figures and have since refused to show up for possible arraignment in court.