‘Lanky’ kid from poor background picked from Nigerian street gets US school scholarship + Photos

A “lanky” kid, simply identified as David, who was picked up from the street of Calabar, the Cross River State capital, has landed himself a scholarship in the United States of America following his basketball skills.

A user of X, formerly Twitter: Faithfulness Okom, with the user name: @AttorneyF_, made this known on his X handle.

Okom wrote: “In 2021 I was driving along Marian Road, Calabar and saw a really tall lanky kid and I parked the car and chased after him to talk to him. ‘Do you play Basketball?’…

“His response was he started playing a few weeks before but barely has time cos his mom is absent and his dad is a bricklayer and he has to assist him on his projects, and also does personal laundry for 3 families on the side.

“He didn’t have a phone, I described where I live and said come on x day and knock on the gate and I’ll be there.

“He came to my house, I showed him old videos of @Giannis_An34 😂 when he was a scruffy hustling kid, tried to motivate him and gave him a suitcase of clothes (which his dad eventually burnt out of jealousy).

“Long story short, I went abroad but before leaving enrolled him in a very small Basketball Academy in Calabar ran by a really amazing guy Frank John and since his dad kept being a pain in the ass he eventually moved in with my family. (God bless my parents for how understanding and kind they are).

“He made a lot of progress over the months and his Basketball coach, and my dad always called to keep me in the loop. Recently he forwarded a pdf of an invite from the NBA Africa Academy in Senegal for tryouts, I thought it was fake 😂. Verified and it turned out to be real, he needed flight tickets to Senegal and my homeboy @KennedyEkezie was generous enough to buy them without even being asked.

“Last night David sent me these photos from Senegal and told me because of his performances he’s gotten a scholarship to an American high school and we only need to figure out the visa. I am thoroughly excited for him, and feel a deep sense of inner fulfillment. This is just the beginning.”