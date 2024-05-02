GOtv Boxing Night 31: 16-year-old ‘Badoo’ wins N1m 

Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun, a 16-year-old boxing sensation, produced a thrilling performance to emerge as the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 31.

The entertaining GOtv Boxing Night 31 was held on Wednesday at the Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

“Badoo” recorded a fourth-round technical knockout win over the more experienced Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses in their national light welterweight challenge bout to win the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the cash prize of N1 million attached to it.

The teenage boxer was all feints, weaves, fast and furious with his punches, dominating his more fancied opponent from the first round of the encounter.

The youngster knocked down his opponent twice before ending the fight in the fourth round.

The announcement of his name as the winner of the best boxer award was met with rapturous applause.

Badoo is the son of Jamiu “Rotor” Animashaun, a former professional boxer who fought in the first two editions of GOtv Boxing Night.

Also, on the night, Segun “War” Adeyemi, defeated Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla, via a majority decision to win the West African Boxing Union light welterweight title.

Adewale “Playboy” Oladeji sealed a unanimous decision win over Afikun “Ijebu” Gbenga in their super welterweight encounter.

The national flyweight challenge bout between Sikiru “Isho” Ogunyaju and the current national flyweight champion, Sifon Ogunbumi“Best” Iwatt, ended in a draw.

The national light welterweight challenge fight between Hammed ‘Eshe’ Ganiyu and Yusuf “Hungry Lion” was declared a no contest after “Eshe” sustained an injury in the second round from a head butt by his opponent.

Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola earned a split decision win over Azeez “Latest” Ayobami in a national lightweight challenge fight, while national super featherweight challenge duel between Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, and Batholomew “Aboy” Abuchi, ended in favour of “Omo Iya Eleja”, who won via a technical knockout.