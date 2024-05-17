Eve’s Desire: Fights, disagreements in relationships: What’s normal, what’s not, by Tiwa Says

Fights and disagreements are a natural part of any relationship. They can arise due to various reasons such as differences in opinions, expectations, or communication styles.

However, determining what is considered normal and what crosses the line into unhealthy or toxic territory can be challenging.

It is important to acknowledge that fights and disagreements are inevitable in relationships. Every individual has different experiences, beliefs, and values that shape their perspectives. Therefore, it is natural that disagreements will occur. These conflicts, when handled constructively, can actually strengthen a relationship by fostering understanding, compromise, and growth.

Normal fights and disagreements in relationships often revolve around minor issues or differences of opinions. They are characterised by a healthy exchange of thoughts and feelings between partners, where each person feels heard and respected. In these situations, conflicts serve as a means of resolving differences and finding common ground. They can even contribute to personal and relational development as individuals learn how to navigate disagreements and make compromises to maintain harmony.

Also Read:

What is a healthy relationship fight?

Maintaining mutual respect while fighting is key to a healthy relationship. A healthy fight is when each partner is respecting each other’s values and beliefs, even when they contrast. Respectful actions are listening without distractions, validating key impactful moments, and asking what you can do for your partner and what they need to move forward.

Be realistic! Sometimes, we lose our calm or react before hearing the other partner out. In these instances, a healthy argument also means taking responsibility and accountability for your role in the fight and apologising for any hurtful words or actions that may have occurred. You can halt contempt and bitterness by choosing to make right and actively sharing fondness and admiration for each other.

In a normal conflict, partners engage in open communication, actively listening to each other, and seeking to understand the other person’s perspective. They express their thoughts and emotions in a respectful manner, avoiding personal attacks or criticism. Through effective communication, couples can clarify their concerns, identify underlying issues, and work together to find solutions that are mutually satisfactory.

Another aspect of normal fights and disagreements is the ability to take responsibility for one’s actions and apologise if necessary. Healthy conflict resolution involves a willingness to acknowledge mistakes, learn from them, and make amends when appropriate. This process requires humility and an understanding that both partners contribute to conflicts in some way. By taking responsibility, individuals can foster trust, accountability, and growth within the relationship.

It is also important to recognise when fights and disagreements cross the line into unhealthy or toxic territory. Unhealthy conflicts often have specific patterns and characteristics that can be detrimental to both individuals and the relationship itself.

One extremely important distinction is the presence of emotional and physical abuse. Emotional abuse involves patterns of manipulation, control, or belittlement intended to undermine a person’s self-esteem and autonomy. This type of abuse can manifest in various forms such as constant criticism, humiliation, blame-shifting, gaslighting, or isolating the partner. These behaviours erode the foundation of a healthy relationship and can cause long-lasting emotional and psychological damage.

Physical abuse, on the other hand, involves the use of physical force or violence against a partner. This includes acts such as hitting, slapping, kicking, or any form of physical harm. Physical abuse is never acceptable and should be recognised as a severe violation of boundaries and the well-being of both individuals involved. If someone is experiencing physical abuse, it is imperative to seek help from trusted friends, family, or professionals who can provide support and guidance.

Furthermore, a relationship characterised by chronic and incessant conflicts, where the same issues or arguments arise repeatedly without resolution, can also be a sign of an unhealthy dynamic. A relationship should not be filled with constant tension, hostility, or a lack of compromise. When conflicts become cyclical and fail to lead to understanding or resolution, it may indicate deeper underlying issues that need to be addressed. These issues could be related to unmet needs, incompatible values, or unresolved past traumas.

In addition, the presence of passive-aggressive behaviours can be indicative of an unhealthy dynamic. Passive-aggression involves indirect methods of expressing anger, irritation, or resentment, such as silent treatment, sarcasm, or backhanded compliments. These behaviours undermine trust, communication, and emotional intimacy within a relationship. Addressing and resolving passive-aggressive patterns requires open dialogue, honesty, and a commitment to healthier communication styles.

Lastly, the absence of respect for boundaries and personal space can be a red flag in a relationship. Each individual has their own boundaries, preferences, and need for personal space. When these boundaries are consistently disregarded, it can lead to feelings of resentment, insecurity, and a loss of autonomy. Respecting boundaries means recognising and honouring each other’s needs, emotions, and physical limits. It involves open communication, negotiation, and compromise to create a safe and secure environment for both partners.

In summary, fights and disagreements are a normal part of any relationship. Constructive conflict resolution can strengthen a relationship by fostering understanding, compromise, and growth. However, it is important to recognise when fights and disagreements cross into unhealthy or toxic territory. Emotional and physical abuse, chronic unresolved conflicts, passive-aggressive behaviours, and a lack of respect for boundaries are all signs of an unhealthy dynamic. Building a healthy and thriving relationship requires open communication, active listening, taking responsibility for one’s actions, and respecting each other’s boundaries.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

Let’s meet tonight (Friday) in the chatroom. If you want to be a part of it, send me a message on Telegram at: @tiwa_says. The chatroom opens at 10pm every Friday.

Watch out for my YouTube channel.

#tiwa_says; 09161129108 tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.