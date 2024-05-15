Family life coach launches innovative website

A family life Coach, Joan Anuoluwa Ologundudu, has launched an innovative family life website: elmaf.co.

The launch comes ahead of the commemoration of the International Day of Families, which comes up on May 15.

According to Ologundudu, elmaf.co, which is the first of its kind, is created to cater to people’s needs where marriages, relationships, parenting, and family life issues can be tackled, using technology.

She said about the innovation: “We have heard of health tech, fintech, agrotech, Edu tech and so on. But Elmaf family life tech is new.

“Elmaf is a family life tech that connects users to the professionals they need for relationship, marriage or family life.

“We are pioneering this new wave for professionals in the family life space.

“It is an avenue for people to get help from trusted experts near them for everything from counselling to therapy services.

“Professionals like marriage counsellors, marriage coaches, therapists, singles coaches, teen coaches, early years coaches, infidelity recovery experts, divorce counsellors, parenting coaches, etc. can sign up on elmaf.com so that users who need their services can find them.”

Ologundudu, a United States of America-certified marriage counsellor, who began practice during her undergraduate days over 10 years ago, has built several communities with over 10,000 reach.

Now, she has refined her skills by gaining the proper certification.

Ologundudu, a multi-passionate woman, through a Google scholarship, has a certificate in UI/UX design.

She is also an alumnus of Tech4Dev, where she bagged a certificate in 3D animation and mixed reality.

Ologundudu attributes the success of her practice over the years to The Almighty, who has been her teacher.