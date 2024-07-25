Gemini’s big upgrade: Faster responses with 1.5 flash, expanded access and more, by Amar Subramanya

Every day, we learn about how people are using Gemini to be more productive, creative and curious. And with today’s update, Gemini is getting better at helping you accomplish those tasks in ways that work best for you.

You can now access 1.5 Flash in the unpaid version of Gemini for faster and more helpful responses. Plus, we’re introducing a new feature to further address hallucinations, and expanding our Gemini for Teens experience and mobile app to more places.

Faster, smarter responses with 1.5 Flash

We’ve heard that one of the main reasons people enjoy using Gemini is because it saves time. Whether you’re using Gemini to write a compelling email or debug tricky code, it’s important to get fast, high-quality responses.

Today we’re upgrading our free-tier experience to Gemini 1.5 Flash for quicker and more helpful responses. With Gemini 1.5 Flash, you’ll notice across-the-board improvements in quality and latency, with especially noticeable improvements in reasoning and image understanding. And just like we greatly expanded the context window of Gemini Advanced, we’re quadrupling Gemini’s to 32K tokens. That means you can have longer back-and-forth conversations and ask Gemini more complex questions — all free of charge.



To get the most out of the larger context window, we’ll soon add the ability to upload files via Google Drive or directly from your device, which has been available in Gemini Advanced. That means you’ll be able to do things like upload your economics study guide and ask Gemini to create practice questions. Gemini will also soon be able to analyze data files for you, allowing you to uncover insights and visualize them through charts and graphics.

Gemini 1.5 Flash is now available to all Gemini users on both web and mobile, in 40 languages and over 230 countries and territories.

Related content within Gemini’s responses

We’ve also heard that people enjoy exploring new topics with Gemini as their go-to research partner. So we’re now displaying links to related content for fact-seeking prompts in Gemini – continuing our work to reduce hallucinations and making it easier to explore websites that help you learn more.

Starting today for English language prompts in certain countries, you can access this additional information on topics directly within Gemini’s responses. Just click on the chip at the end of a paragraph to see websites where you can dive deeper on a certain topic. This isn’t limited to websites: If Gemini’s response references information found using the Gmail extension, you’ll also see inline links to relevant emails.



This also builds on our work to combat hallucinations. In addition to related content links, Gemini’s double-check feature verifies responses by using Google Search to highlight which statements are corroborated or contradicted on the web. For information that is contradicted, you can easily dive deeper to verify the information yourself.

Gemini features in more places

Earlier this year, we introduced the ability to chat with Gemini directly in Google Messages on select Android devices. Starting today, we’re gradually rolling out Gemini in Google Messages to the European Economic Area (EEA), UK and Switzerland, with the ability to chat in newly added languages like French, Polish and Spanish. Click the “Start chat” button in Messages and select Gemini to start brainstorming ideas, plan trips and more — all without leaving the Google Messages app.

We’re also rolling out the Gemini mobile app to more countries, so more people around the world can get help from Gemini on the go.

Also Read:

Expanded access to Gemini for teens

In the coming week, we’ll expand Gemini access to teenagers globally, in over 40 languages. Teens who meet the minimum age requirement to manage their own Google Account will be able to access Gemini to do things like better understand school subjects, prepare for university or get help with creative projects.

We want to create opportunities for teens to benefit from all generative AI has to offer and prepare them for a future where AI will play an even more central role — all while prioritizing safety and meeting their developmental needs. To help them navigate Gemini confidently and safely, we’ve put additional policies and safeguards in place, introduced a teen-specific onboarding process, and included an AI literacy guide to help teens use AI responsibly. We’ve also partnered with child safety and development experts, including MediaSmarts (CA), Miudos Seguros na Net (PT), and Fad Juventud (ES), who continue to provide expertise on meeting the unique needs of teens and families.

How we responsibly design Gemini

Gemini’s development has always been guided by a commitment to responsibility and user safety. As it continues to evolve, we’re sharing more about how we design Gemini and intend for it to respond. You can now read about our approach to Gemini, plus more details about our policy guidelines to better understand how we’re navigating complex and sensitive topics, including responses to topics related to public interest issues, and political, religious or moral beliefs. These guidelines, grounded in our AI Principles, reflect our ongoing commitment to developing this technology responsibly and transparently.

Amar Subramanya, VP of Engineering, Gemini

Post Views: 0