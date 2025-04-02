InDrive drivers strike over insecurity, low fares

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria, Lagos State Council has directed its members to boycott the inDrive ride-hailing platform, citing security concerns and exploitative fare policies.

The Public Relations Officer of the union, Steven Iwindoye, announced the decision in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos State.

The union alleged that inDrive’s policies endangered both drivers and riders.

Iwindoye claimed that the platform’s lack of proper rider verification had led to a rise in criminal activities, including the robbery and killing of drivers.

He said: “InDrive’s failure to implement a robust security system has cost many drivers their lives.

“Criminals can easily access the platform by posing as passengers and attacking unsuspecting drivers.”

The PRO further stated that if inDrive had implemented better security measures and cross-checked its riders with the union’s driver database, these tragic incidents could have been prevented.

Beyond security issues, Iwindoye criticised inDrive’s fare negotiation model, which allowed passengers to set lower fares, making it difficult for drivers to earn sustainable incomes.

He added: “Fuel costs, vehicle maintenance, and other expenses have skyrocketed, yet inDrive allows passengers to dictate fares that barely cover our costs.

“We are being exploited, and we refuse to continue under such a system.”

According to the spokesman, some riders reduce fares by up to 50 percent, worsening drivers’ financial struggles.

AUATON therefore called for immediate reforms, including a thorough verification system for both riders and drivers to enhance security.

The statement added: “Fairer fare structures to reflect the rising cost of transportation, responsive support system to address drivers’ concerns in real-time, recognition of drivers’ rights and fair treatment within the platform.”

Until these demands are met, “AUATON has ordered all its members to stop accepting rides from inDrive, effectively disrupting its operations in Lagos.

“We call on the government and relevant regulatory agencies to intervene and ensure that inDrive operates transparently and safely.”

Iwindoye reaffirmed the union’s commitment to securing better working conditions and a safer environment for drivers.

He said: “InDrive must acknowledge that we are the backbone of their business.

“Without drivers, there is no inDrive.

“We will not return until they prioritise our safety, dignity, and well-being.”

In a swift reaction, inDrive’s Africa Public Relations Manager, Lineo Thakhisi, defended the company’s model, stating that the platform was built on the principles of fairness, transparency, and choice.

The PRM said: “Unlike traditional ride-hailing models, inDrive allows drivers to set their own fares and negotiate directly with passengers.

“This ensures that drivers have greater control over their earnings.”

Thakhisi also highlighted that inDrive offered the lowest commission rate in Nigeria, allowing drivers to take home more of their earnings than they would on competing platforms.

On security concerns, she stated that inDrive had implemented several safety features, including trip verification measures, emergency assistance options, and a robust rating system.

Also Read

“We continuously assess and enhance these security measures to ensure a safer experience for all users,” she said.

She urged drivers to share their concerns through official channels, saying that collaboration was key to improving the platform.

She added: “We are open to constructive dialogue with drivers and unions.

“Our commitment remains to work closely with stakeholders to enhance security, improve driver earnings, and create a more supportive environment for all.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that as the standoff continues, thousands of riders across Nigeria may feel the impact of the boycott, with many forced to seek alternative transportation options.

Post Views: 79