Ekiti ranked 4th in inaugural subnational climate governance performance

Ekiti State has been placed fourth in the first ever report on Climate Governance Performance of the 36 states in Nigeria.

The ranking was announced in Abuja on Thursday, during the launch of the report.

The Subnational Climate Governance Performance Report, 2024 was compiled by the Society for Planet and Prosperity in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The ranking was in recognition of the efforts and achievements of states in climate action and efforts at promoting climate awareness at the subnational level.

Receiving the award on behalf of the State, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Tosin Aluko-Ajisafe described the recognition as a fall-out of the commitment of Governor Biodun Oyebanji administration to maintaining sustainable practices aimed at steering social systems towards preventing, mitigating or adapting to the risks posed by climate change.

Noting that the State Government has invested a considerable amount of money and efforts on climate change since inception of the present administration, Aluko said that the state recently commenced planting of two million trees in the state, constantly checking vehicular emissions and discouraging bush burning amongst others.

She solicited the continued support of all stakeholders in the State to achieve the desired goal of making the environment for people to live in.

Aluko assured that the state would continue to promote national and global environmental goals and strive towards helping Nigeria to meet the 2030 and 2050 climate targets.

The ranking placed Lagos in the first position, followed by Gombe while Ebonyi came third and Borno shared the fourth position with Ekiti.

