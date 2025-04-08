APC governors visit Buhari, say party growing stronger

A group of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress under the auspices of the Progressive Governors’ Forum on Monday visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna, saying that the party was growing stronger.

They said it is the largest political party in Nigeria, adding that it would remain stable and stronger even ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking to newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Buhari, Hope Uzodinma, Chairman of the forum, said their visit signified a show of unity and strength within the APC.

He said after the Ramadan, Lent and Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, they deemed it necessary to pay a homage to the former president, who served eight years on the platform of the APC.

Describing Buhari as a father to the APC in politics, Uzodinma said they were pleased to meet him in good health and sound mind.

He expressed their gratitude to Buhari for his leadership and credited him with producing a cohesive machinery that made the party retain power.

He highlighted the party’s growth in strength and capacity to govern, attributing the success to the party’s ability to hold consultations and put the nation above individual interests.

He emphasised the importance of internal cohesion and strong leadership in achieving electoral success.

The host, Governor Uba Sani, described Buhari as a father, leader, and statesman.

Sani said not only politicians but ordinary citizens go to pay Buhari homage at his residence.

